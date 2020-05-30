Hundreds of protesters march with few apparent incidents in Tucson Saturday night

Several hundred protesters marched from downtown Tucson, up North Fourth Avenue and to the University of Arizona Saturday night, with few apparent incidents — in stark contrast, as of 11 p.m., to the vandalism that occurred the night before.
Marchers chanted "I can't breathe," echoing some of the final words of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died Monday in police custody in Minneapolis, where an officer pinned his neck to the ground with his knee.
As the marchers approached their rallying point at UA's Old Main, cars honked and onlookers cheered in support, while a police helicopter circled overhead.
Speakers took to a podium outside Old Main, with one UA student, for example, beginning her talk with the words, "This is what it's like to be black in America ... terrified."
"This is something that we stand for," said another protester, Yani Langley. "There’s a lot of police brutality happening all over the United States and we just wanted to do our part and come out here and use our voice since we all have one. And just make a difference where we can."
Many businesses in downtown and along North Fourth Avenue closed early, and some displayed signs in the windows saying "Locally, family owned," or "Owned by women," in attempts to avoid the smashed windows and graffiti damage sustained by numerous downtown businesses during the protest the night before. Police Chief Chris Magnus estimated the Friday damage at likely more than $200,000.
Determined to avoid a repeat, police blocked streets into downtown Saturday, pledged a presence of hundreds of officers, and Magnus announced that lawbreakers would be arrested and jailed, rather than cited and released.
And Mayor Regina Romero and African American community leaders, among others, urged Saturday afternoon that any continuing demonstrations be calm and peaceful.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, the mood became slightly more confrontational as a few newcomers to the scene responded to each "Black lives matter" chant with an "All lives matter" chant.
And earlier in the night, reporters saw a couple of taggers paint a North Fourth streetcar station with an acronym standing for a profane anti-police slogan.
But as marchers headed back from the university campus toward downtown after 10 p.m., police cut them off at the Fourth Avenue underpass, and groups splintered and dispersed. Many had already left by then.
Currently in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/hE9XRSaXZi— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
This is the AC Marriott in downtown Tucson. https://t.co/Q5cEpxzz2P pic.twitter.com/wh0Zr1k4LR— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Protesters have broken the windows of a handful of businesses in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/VhB31HqKwE— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Police and DPS are not allowing any through traffic to downtown #Tucson right now. I’m holding it to the action. pic.twitter.com/wg9qEIvlgu— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Seen in downtown Tucson by @reporterEddie tonight: pic.twitter.com/eD3XRry8oC— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) May 30, 2020
I’m here in downtown Tucson pic.twitter.com/lUKICQXo5e— Edward Celaya (@reporterEddie) May 30, 2020
The scene at Broadway by the TCC. pic.twitter.com/e4KWg86NMt— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
Current scene in downtown Tucson. pic.twitter.com/0GsZyVzFtI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 30, 2020
Tucson Police Department just ordered a group of 100 protesters to disperse from Downtown. pic.twitter.com/IKOFqBSU6V— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Here’s more from the protest happening in Downtown Tucson. Protesters are still going after TPD declared an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/vmsaNANIzS— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
Downtown still, a few hrs later. pic.twitter.com/oc1AX4X89p— Caitlin Schmidt (@caitlincschmidt) May 30, 2020
More from TPD headquarters pic.twitter.com/Cl1fBjxykN— Edward Celaya (@reporterEddie) May 30, 2020
Protest is on the corner of Church Ave. and Cushing St. @Tucson_Police has the West and South side of the intersection blocked. pic.twitter.com/Upqukc85l6— Jasmine Demers (@JasmineADemers) May 30, 2020
