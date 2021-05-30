Hundreds of Tucson students aren't graduating following year-long pandemic

On Thursday afternoon, Erik Hertwig’s senior students were marching around the Cholla High School track, practicing for graduation. The junior and senior English teacher turned in grades last week, and most of his seniors are graduating.

Tucson’s largest school district saw a 1.3% drop in graduating seniors this year from last, with about 82.4% of seniors graduating in May. Though some of the 594 seniors who didn’t make it across the finish line this month will have a chance to do summer credit recovery courses and graduate over the summer.

Sunnyside saw the largest drop in graduates, with about 8.5% fewer graduating seniors for an 82.6% graduation rate. The district expects the majority of the 138 seniors who were not able to graduate this month will take courses to graduate over the summer.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago, concerns have been raised across the country over whether students were getting the level of instruction needed to meet academic requirements via online learning, or if they were even attending classes at all.

Graduation rates this school year across Tucson school districts varied, with some districts’ percentages of graduating seniors holding steady, some dropping and some even increasing.