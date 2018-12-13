Northwest Fire District

A four-vehicle crash shut down eastbound Interstate 10 between Tangerine Road and Avra Valley for several hours Thursday evening, officials said.

The crash, which involved a semi-truck, occurred at milepost 240 shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

One person was air lifted to a hospital with serious injuries, the Northwest Fire District said.

Traffic lanes were reopened at 9p.m., but motorists are likely to experience delays.

