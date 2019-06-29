Authorities say Interstate 19 is closed in both directions due to a criminal investigation in Green Valley after 5 p.m. Saturday.
I-19 closed at Esperanza Boulevard, kilometer post 65, with no estimated reopening time, according to an Arizona Department of Transportation news release.
ADOT officials are asking southbound traffic to exit at Duval Mine Road and northbound traffic to exit at Continental.
The incident does not involve a crash or a fire, said Kameron Lee, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman. No other details about the incident are available at this time.
ADOT is asking drivers to avoid the area. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.