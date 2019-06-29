lights and sirens

Authorities say Interstate 19 is closed in both directions due to a criminal investigation in Green Valley after 5 p.m. Saturday. 

I-19 closed at Esperanza Boulevard, kilometer post 65, with no estimated reopening time, according to an Arizona Department of Transportation news release. 

ADOT officials are asking southbound traffic to exit at Duval Mine Road and northbound traffic to exit at Continental.

The incident does not involve a crash or a fire, said Kameron Lee, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman. No other details about the incident are available at this time. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

ADOT is asking drivers to avoid the area. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.