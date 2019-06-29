lights and sirens

Three people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired between two vehicles on Interstate 19 in Green Valley. 

I-19 closed in both directions Saturday after 5 p.m. at Esperanza Boulevard with no estimated reopening time, said Kameron Lee, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman. 

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to reports of shots being fired on northbound I-19. A woman, a man and a child were all found with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Lee said. 

A suspect has been taken into custody, and Department of Public Safety detectives are investigating the case. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Border Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are asking southbound traffic to exit at Duval Mine Road and northbound traffic to exit at Continental. Traffic is also being routed off I-19 at Esperanza Boulevard, Lee said. 

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT. 

No other details about the incident are available at this time. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.