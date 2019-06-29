Three people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds after authorities responded to a report of shots being fired between two vehicles on Interstate 19 in Green Valley.
I-19 closed in both directions Saturday after 5 p.m. at Esperanza Boulevard with no estimated reopening time, said Kameron Lee, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to reports of shots being fired on northbound I-19. A woman, a man and a child were all found with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Lee said.
A suspect has been taken into custody, and Department of Public Safety detectives are investigating the case. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Border Patrol are assisting in the investigation.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials are asking southbound traffic to exit at Duval Mine Road and northbound traffic to exit at Continental. Traffic is also being routed off I-19 at Esperanza Boulevard, Lee said.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.
No other details about the incident are available at this time.