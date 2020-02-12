I-10 frontage road, ramp restrictions near Sunset Road resume tonight

Motorists should expect overnight travel restrictions along the Interstate 10 frontage roads and Sunset Road off-ramp starting at 10 p.m.
Crews will work from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and the following closures will be in place:
- The eastbound I-10 exit ramp to Sunset Road.
- The eastbound I-10 frontage road between Orange Grove and Sunset roads.
- The westbound I-10 frontage road will have lane restrictions near Sunset Road.
The road striping will be adjusted on the frontage roads as crews install a "Florida T" intersection along the westbound road at Sunset.
When vehicles approach Sunset, left lane drivers must stop and drivers in the right lane will continue to Orange Grove.
The full closure of the Interstate 10, Ruthrauff Road interchange starts Friday.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1