Motorists in Green Valley should expect delays as road crews begin paving work on Interstate 19 Thursday morning.

From 3 a.m. to 2 p.m., workers will be paving roads at southbound I-19 near the Canoa Ranch Rest Area and northbound I-19 from Canoa Ranch Rest Area toward Continental Road.

Only one lane in each direction lane will remain open, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release. The area is near mileposts 32 and 33 on I-19.

It's part of a road rehabilitation project which began in January. Scheduled completion is set for December 2018.

Motorists should travel with caution, slow down and watch for workers and equipment, the department said.

