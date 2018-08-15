Motorists in Green Valley should expect delays as road crews begin paving work on Interstate 19 Thursday morning.
From 3 a.m. to 2 p.m., workers will be paving roads at southbound I-19 near the Canoa Ranch Rest Area and northbound I-19 from Canoa Ranch Rest Area toward Continental Road.
Only one lane in each direction lane will remain open, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release. The area is near mileposts 32 and 33 on I-19.
It's part of a road rehabilitation project which began in January. Scheduled completion is set for December 2018.
Motorists should travel with caution, slow down and watch for workers and equipment, the department said.