Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 near Ina Road should expect lane closures due to barrier work beginning Wednesday night.

From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, I-10 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Ina and Cortaro roads.

Crews will also be paving Ina Road between Camino de Oeste and Camino de las Capas from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Camino de las Capas can be used as an alternate route during the work.

By 3 a.m. Friday, traffic will shift to a new lane configuration on Ina between Camino de Oeste and Camino de las Capas.

Drivers should slow down and watch for construction crews and equipment in the area.

