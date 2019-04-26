A fatal crash involving a semi-truck shut down all travel along Interstate 10 near the Town of Picacho for more than seven hours on Friday, officials say.
Multiple vehicles were also involved in the crash shortly before 4:15 p.m. Four people suffered minor injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Authorities reopened the road around 11:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: Both directions of I-10 have reopened. The backup is VERY heavy - and there may be some disabled vehicles. Please be aware and patient. #aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2019