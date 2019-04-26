ADOT

A fatal crash involving a semi-truck shut down all travel along Interstate 10 near the Town of Picacho for more than seven hours on Friday, officials say.

Multiple vehicles were also involved in the crash shortly before 4:15 p.m. Four people suffered minor injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities reopened the road around 11:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1