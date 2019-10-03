Sahuarita police officers have reopened Interstate 19 and all overpasses between Valencia Road to south of Duval Mine Road Thursday afternoon.

In preparation of Vice President Mike Pence's visit, Sahuarita Police officers closed the road in both directions from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Southbound motorists were detoured through the Town of Sahuarita to the Continental Road onramp where vehicles routed back to I-19.

Northbound motorists were redirected off the freeway at the Continental, Esperanza and Duval Mine Road exits. Motorists were not allowed past Duval Mine Road, according to the town's news release.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.