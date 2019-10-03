Sahuarita police officers have reopened Interstate 19 and all overpasses between Valencia Road to south of Duval Mine Road Thursday afternoon.
In preparation of Vice President Mike Pence's visit, Sahuarita Police officers closed the road in both directions from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Southbound motorists were detoured through the Town of Sahuarita to the Continental Road onramp where vehicles routed back to I-19.
Northbound motorists were redirected off the freeway at the Continental, Esperanza and Duval Mine Road exits. Motorists were not allowed past Duval Mine Road, according to the town's news release.
