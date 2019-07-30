Southbound lanes on Interstate 19 south of Rio Rico have reopened, officials said.
A crash closed southbound lanes on Interstate 19 south of Rio Rico around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The closure, near Grand Avenue did not affect northbound lanes. Around 4:40, the department said in an email the lanes were reopened.
I-19 SB south of Rio Rico: All southbound lanes closed for a crash near Grand Ave. at MP 8. #aztraffic #tucson pic.twitter.com/9vKhwZp44L— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 30, 2019