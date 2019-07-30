I-19 southbound lanes are closed due to an accident.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

Southbound lanes on Interstate 19 south of Rio Rico have reopened, officials said. 

A crash closed southbound lanes on Interstate 19 south of Rio Rico around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The closure, near Grand Avenue did not affect northbound lanes. Around 4:40, the department said in an email the lanes were reopened. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.