Interstate 10 westbound is partially re-opened after a crash, about 8 miles east of Benson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Although the road is open, transportation officials say drivers should expect delays until all lanes are open.
A large truck rolled over Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. and was blocking the westbound lanes, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. He said one person was transported with injuries.
Fuel was leaking onto the highway, and the road was closed while crews worked to clean up the spill, Graves said.
There is no more information at this time.