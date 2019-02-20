Interstate 10 westbound has completely reopened after a closure about 5 miles west of Benson due to a crash, officials say.
I-10 westbound at milepost 297: A crash is blocking westbound lanes. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/hBIURpazYd— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 20, 2019
The crash was a two-vehicle collision with non-life-threatening injuries, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. He says a passenger vehicle with four people in it crossed the median and hit a truck traveling westbound.
There is no more information.