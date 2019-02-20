lights and sirens

Interstate 10 westbound has completely reopened after a closure about 5 miles west of Benson due to a crash, officials say.

The crash was a two-vehicle collision with non-life-threatening injuries, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. He says a passenger vehicle with four people in it crossed the median and hit a truck traveling westbound.

There is no more information.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara