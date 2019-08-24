How to volunteer

Volunteer information sessions are held the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road. Attending a session is required before training to become a tutor or coach.

The next session is Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information or to RSVP, see literacyconnects.org or call 882-8006.