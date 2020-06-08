Illegal drone flights hampering firefighting efforts on Pusch Ridge wildfire

A wildfire that began near Pusch Ridge as a 200-acre blaze has grown more than 10 times in size and could send smoke drifting into Tucson as wind directions change, fire officials said Monday.

Pima County’s environmental department said the impact may be felt most keenly in north Tucson, Oro Valley and Catalina, and is urging children, older adults and those with respiratory issues to avoid the outdoors when smoke is in the air.

Meanwhile, fire officials said Monday, their efforts have been hampered by repeated interference from drones that forced firefighters to pause their work.

The Bighorn Fire, which began June 5, covered more than 2,500 acres as of Monday evening, the news release said.

The lightning-started blaze, visible from much of Tucson and surrounding areas, is about 10% contained and additional resources have been added to the firefighting team, said Heidi Schewel, spokeswoman for the Coronado National Forest.

The latest drone incursion occurred around 2 p.m. Monday over the fire’s southern edge, she said.