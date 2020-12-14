IMPACT provides food, clothing and other vital services

Volunteers working to distribute during our 2020 Thanksgiving Kit Giveaway.
B. McClure
Special to the Arizona Daily Star
IMPACT of Southern Arizona does a lot more than simply provide food to people in need.
Along with our food and clothing bank, we also provide job resourcing and other vital services to the community; working to help stabilize families, to become self-sufficient and move them forward.
Our services would not be possible without tax credit donations (QCO: #20519). We currently feed 1,300 people every month .
We expect to need $200,000 for the upcoming holiday months alone.
To find out more information on what IMPACT does, please visit our web site at
impactsoaz.org.
“Even before the uncertainty of COVID-19, the word IMPACT itself is exactly what IMPACT of Southern Arizona has made on me. I am a grandmother raising my grandchildren, which often includes feeding the neighborhood children as well. IMPACT has always been there for us and provided enough food to feed my large family.” said Mary, of Catalina. “When COVID hit, my husband’s business was shut down, I had numerous surgeries and I even beat cancer. Their MIMs (Mighty IMPACT Meals) program also helps us so much and is an amazing bonus that the kids really need! IMPACT has really made my life a lot less stressful.”
Penzi
Mapenzi — Penzi for short — was born to African elephant Semba on April 6. She joined sister Nandi, dad Mabu, brother Sundzu and aunt Lungile at the zoo.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi likes to find things around her habitat to interact with — food to eat, a log to balance on or toys to play with.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Now eight months old, Penzi is still close as ever with sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Tucson elephant calf Penzi is now 8 months old and 815 pounds.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Though she’s growing more independent, Penzi loves her playtime with big sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Elephant calf Penzi was born in April and is now tipping the scale at 735 pounds.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Lately, Penzi has been loving hay, leaves and tree branches.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi’s current hobbies include eating and keeping up with the rest of the herd.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Reid Park Zoo
A los seis meses, la cría de elefante Mapenzi se ha convertido en una gran aficionada a la lechuga, el pepino y el heno.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Reid Park Zoo
A pesar de su creciente independencia, Mapenzi está interactuando y socializando más con el resto de la manada.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Reid Park Zoo
Mapenzi -Penzi para abreviar- nació del elefante africano Semba, el 6 de abril. Se unió a su hermana Nandi, su padre Mabu, su hermano Sundzu y la tía Lungile.
Reid Park Zoo
Mapenzi
Born weighing 295 pounds, Mapenzi has doubled that five months later, now weighing 600 pounds. The Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, reopened at the end of August.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Mapenzi
Mapenzi runs through her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, runs through her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, walks through her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi picks up and chews on plants in her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi (left), the four-month-old elephant calf, and her sister Nandi inside their enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, runs with the rest of her herd at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, gnaws on plants at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct,, on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, drinks water at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Four-month-old Mapenzi enjoys hanging out with big sister Nandi. "She wants to be attached and learning everything Nandi is doing," said Reid Park Zoo elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
In June, Mapenzi was still a bit hesitant to move around the Reid Park Zoo elephant habitat by herself. But now, keepers are seeing her roam more independently.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
At 4 months old, Mapenzi weighs 546 pounds. She enjoys eating beet pulp, which is the root of a sugar beet soaked into an oatmeal-like texture.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Tucsonan will be able to again see the Reid Park Zoo’s elephants and other creatures starting Aug. 28.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Mapenzi — Penzi for short — celebrated her 4-month birthday with here first dip into the mud wallow.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Mapenzi, born April 6, is very social with the other elephants in the Reid Park Zoo herd.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Penzi continues to be timid around deep mud wallows but she has started to creep up to the side. Reid Park Zoo staff creates smaller puddles for her.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
At 3 months old, Mapenzi — Penzi for short — is learning to come when Reid Park Zoo keepers call her and has voluntarily allowed staff to draw blood without giving any reaction.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Penzi’s teeth have come in, so she’s been interested in eating bits of hay, grass and leaves. Her favorite food is lettuce.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Two-month-old Mapenzi was born at Reid Park Zoo on April 6, 2020.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Two-month-old Mapenzi was born at Reid Park Zoo on April 6, 2020.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Two-month-old Mapenzi can now put things in her mouth using her trunk.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant, Mapenzi, is learning to cool herself down in the mud wallows, though she is still a bit cautious.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
At 1 month old, Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant, Mapenzi, is starting to use her trunk more accurately.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant, Mapenzi, turned 1 month old on May 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on Monday, April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on Monday, April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on Monday, April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Here's a shot of Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant, pictured with big sister Nandi and mama Semba.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Ann Forsberg-Doyle, a docent, keeps a watch on Semba, an African elephant, at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is pregnant and due sometime in mid-April. Her movements and behavior are recorded every five minutes twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by staff and volunteers at the zoo.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Martha Hendricks, left, and Ann Forsberg-Doyle, both docents, keep a watch on Semba, an African elephant, at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is pregnant and due sometime in mid-April. Her movements and behavior are recorded every five minutes twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by staff and volunteers at the zoo.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, an elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Semba, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, an elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Semba, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. With arm gestures, Maerling has Semba walk backwards. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Savannah Beck, a lead elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Nandi, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. Nandi's mother, Semba, is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April. The sex of the calf is unknown.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Martha Hendricks, a docent, records on a tablet that Semba, an African elephant, was eating at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is pregnant and due sometime in mid-April. Her movements and behavior are recorded every five minutes twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by staff and volunteers at the zoo.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, an elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Semba, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, left, and Savannah Beck, elephant care professionals, conduct their morning routine health checks on Samba, left, and Nandi, both African elephants, at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April. The sex of the calf is unknown.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Semba, an African elephant, walks around her enclosure at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April. The sex, height or weight of the calf is unknown.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
