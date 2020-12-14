 Skip to main content
IMPACT provides food, clothing and other vital services

Volunteers working to distribute during our 2020 Thanksgiving Kit Giveaway.

 B. McClure

IMPACT of Southern Arizona does a lot more than simply provide food to people in need.

Along with our food and clothing bank, we also provide job resourcing and other vital services to the community; working to help stabilize families, to become self-sufficient and move them forward.

Our services would not be possible without tax credit donations (QCO: #20519). We currently feed 1,300 people every month .

We expect to need $200,000 for the upcoming holiday months alone.

To find out more information on what IMPACT does, please visit our web site at impactsoaz.org.

“Even before the uncertainty of COVID-19, the word IMPACT itself is exactly what IMPACT of Southern Arizona has made on me. I am a grandmother raising my grandchildren, which often includes feeding the neighborhood children as well. IMPACT has always been there for us and provided enough food to feed my large family.” said Mary, of Catalina. “When COVID hit, my husband’s business was shut down, I had numerous surgeries and I even beat cancer. Their MIMs (Mighty IMPACT Meals) program also helps us so much and is an amazing bonus that the kids really need! IMPACT has really made my life a lot less stressful.”

IMPACT of Southern Arizona

Where: 3535 E. Hawser Street, Tucson, AZ 85739

Phone: 520-825-0009

Website: www.impactsoaz.org

Schedule a Tour:

To schedule a tour of our facilities, please call: 520-825-0009

