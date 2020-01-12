In age discrimination lawsuit, ex-UA employee says boss called him 'too old and feeble'

“I was just taken aback by that,” Essif said.

Around the same time, Essif inquired about having a hip surgery to correct a limp, to what Stasinopoulos called an “aged gait,” according to the lawsuit. He was granted a request through the Family and Medical Leave Act in March.

He was notified in April that his employment would not be renewed, effective July 31, 2018. He had surgery to correct the limp that May, and returned to work prior to his final day, according to the lawsuit.

A university spokesman declined to comment, citing a policy to typically not to comment on pending litigation. He added that Stasinopoulos no longer works at the UA, although he cannot comment on the specific circumstances regarding why. Essif told the Star that things just “didn’t click” with Stasinopoulos, but that he didn’t intend to file any legal action until an email he received from Karlie Passey, a university human resources employee at the time.

She wrote in a July 2018 email to Essif that Stasinopoulos told her shortly after his arrival that Essif “cannot do the job — he’s too old,” according to a copy of the letter shared with the Star.