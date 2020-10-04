In District 1 Supervisors race, Rex Scott, Steve Spain vie to replace Ally Miller

Scott sees his opponent a different way. He feels Spain, in a past role as a political pundit, has made comments critical of his opponents as well as both Republican and Democrat members of the board supervisors, going so far as documenting those comments on a website he registered. He said that will make it difficult to work well his colleagues.

“I think bottom line is he’s not running a campaign that is worthy of these times — these times of challenge and crisis,” Scott said.

For Scott, that means prioritizing pandemic recovery, which includes leaving decisions up to the county’s health department — and ensuring to fund any resources they need. He expressed support of the current budget, adding that he’d like to see more support for early childhood education. And safe-guarding other services, like libraries, parks and the sheriff’s department.

“The essential work of local government is to ensure all of its services and supports are provided with the highest level of equity and customer service and respect for the public revenues entrusted to us,” he said.