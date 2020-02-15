In economic arms race for Senate, Kelly's cash leads all congressional candidates

“I think this is going to be a race where you’re going to see a lot of outside money coming in,” she said.

Late last month, two leading gun control groups, Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety, announced plans to target McSally as part of a roughly $60 million campaign to elect what they call “gun-sense candidates” nationwide.

Quinn said he wouldn’t be surprised to see money dumped into the race from groups on both sides of the gun issue. “I doubt the (National Rifle Association) wants to see Mark Kelly in the Senate,” he said.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, McSally was the No. 2 recipient of money from gun rights groups in 2018, with $232,443 in contributions from individuals and PACs. The NRA has spent almost $300,000 on McSally throughout her congressional career.

The Senate race — and the state as a whole — can also expect a lot more attention from President Trump, who wants to keep the Republican majority in the Senate and hang onto Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. That could mean more money and attention for McSally from GOP donors.

If the 2020 election turns out to be a referendum on Trump, McSally will likely see her fortunes rise or fall with him, Quinn said.