In-state tuition rate for ‘dreamers’ would go to voters in 2022 under bill

Boyer conceded the point but urged her to consider.

“What I would say to you is, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the great,” he said. “And this is a great bill.”

More to the point, Boyer said it is questionable at best whether he could get the votes in the Republican-controlled Legislature for full repeal of Proposition 300. Moreover, voter ratification of his proposal is needed because the original law was enacted by voters.

The 2006 initiative was approved by more than 71% of those who cast ballots.

Then, in 2012, the Obama administration approved the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It allows those who were brought into this country illegally as children, known as “dreamers,” who meet certain conditions, to both remain and work.

Based on that, the Maricopa County Community College Governing Board concluded DACA recipients were here legally and entitled to in-state tuition. Then, when a trial judge ruled in the college’s favor, the state Board of Regents adopted the same policy as did some other college districts, including Pima.

All of that came crashing down when the state Court of Appeals ruled the policy illegal, a decision upheld by the state Supreme Court.