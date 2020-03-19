In time of isolation, Tucson volunteers check in on older adults

As the coronavirus keeps people at home and isolated, more than 1,100 volunteers with the Pima Council on Aging’s Neighbors Care Alliance are routinely checking in on older adults.

Through 19 programs, including Lend A Hand and Neighbors Helping Neighbors, volunteers mobilize to help seniors who may no longer drive, have disabilities or live alone.

However, because of the coronavirus, volunteers are now visiting with seniors over the phone, rather than in person. They are bringing them groceries and leaving them on the porch, rather than inside the home. The same goes for medical prescriptions, and volunteers can choose whether or not to drive a senior to necessary medical appointments.

A couple of neighborhood programs have decided to only check in on elderly residents over the phone, said Bridget Roads, outreach coordinator for PCOA’s Neighbors Care Alliance.

“The decision is up to each volunteer. I tell them to follow their hearts and guts,” said Roads, who can look for other volunteers to deliver services to older adults in need.

Because these services are well-established here, organizers say they have not seen a significant drop in volunteers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We, as a community, must keep our eyes and ears open and offer a listening ear to the elderly in need,” said Roads. “Now that people are being told to isolate themselves, there is going to be needed reinforcement because our elders need to feel that somebody cares and they are not going to be neglected or forgotten in their homes.