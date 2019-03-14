About two years since closing the busy area for construction, Ina Road has reopened over Interstate 10 in Marana.
(We'll pause while you celebrate.)
Early Thursday morning, traffic began taking Ina Road over I-10 and the railroad tracks, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
But work on the interchange project isn't fully complete: Only one lane of Ina will be available in each direction with a posted speed of 25 miles per hour. And the ramps connecting Ina Road with I-10 are expected to open in the next few weeks, ADOT officials say.
Ina Road will also still see some widening work toward the Santa Cruz River later in the spring, ADOT said.
Officials say the $128 million interchange project will add a lot of benefits for motorists in the area, which include new traffic cameras, less road closures and no delays at the railroad crossing.