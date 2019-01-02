Snow was falling early Wednesday morning in portions of the Tucson metro area as well as across southern Arizona.
The snow was mostly over eastern Pima and Santa Cruz counties. It was moving out of the area in an eastern direction, the National Weather Service in Tucson said early Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the Rita Ranch/Vail area had around 5 inches of snow as of Wednesday at noon. Summerhaven saw 4 inches and Nogales got around 6 inches. Sierra Vista had 3 inches and Green Valley had 1.
Snow here was expected to end later in the morning, but portions of southeastern Arizona could expect snowfall into the afternoon, the weather service says.
A winter storm warning is in effect to the east of Tucson until 5 p.m.
Fort Huachuca has closed for the day, sighting multiple incidents due to icy roads and snow.
Officials said in a Facebook post that the child care centers on post are closing once parents have picked up their children. Gyms and the clinic are closing as well.
The Army installation in Cochise County will only be open today to emergency responders.
The road to Mount Lemmon is currently closed except to mountain residents and employees.
As well, weather has caused traffic to slow on parts of the Interstate-10 from Vail east to the state line.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pima and Greenlee counties are busy this morning dealing with crashes and slide-offs, according to a tweet by the Department of Public Safety.
Parts of Cochise County received 6 inches of snow overnight, officials said. And Cochise County offices are closing for the rest of the day.
Officials recommend delaying travel in parts of southeastern Arizona.
The roads are slick this morning, so be safe out there! And for updates on Pima County road conditions for Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, call
520-547-7510.
Snow in Southern Arizona
"It's the first time we've seen snow the desert," says Mayra Vasquez who brought Valeria Luzania, 11, and MarcoDario Luzania, 8, to Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. The kids built a snowman and the trio took a selfie with their creation. Parts of the Old Pueblo woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
The Empire Mountains emerge from cloud cover after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, south of Vail, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Snow covers the desert landscape at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Tucsonans woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Snow-covered newspaper slots at junction along Arizona State Route 83 after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, south of Vail, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Snow covered airplanes ay Nogales International Airoprt sit idle Wednesday morning following a snow blanket that covered much of Santa Cruz County Tuesday night. The Tiffin Aviation flight school closed for the day granting the students an extra day off after the holiday break. Photo by Terry Ketron
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in southeast Arizona
Cattle graze in the snowfall east of Sonoita after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, in Sonoita, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in southeast Arizona
Drives negotiate a snowy stretch of Arizona State Route 83 north of Sonoita after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, south of Vail, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
A small snowman is perched on top of a cactus at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Tucsonans woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in southeast Arizona
Snow blankets the desert flora in Vail after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, in Vail, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Needles peek out of the snow that covers a cactus at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Tucsonans woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in southeast Arizona
The Empire Mountains emerge from cloud cover as snow covers the hills east of Arizona State Route 83 after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, north of Sonoita, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Snow covers the desert landscape at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Tucsonans woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in southeast Arizona
Cattle graze near "Bear Down Ranch" on Swanson Road in Sonoita after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, in Sonoita, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Snow covers the desert landscape at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Tucsonans woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in southeast Arizona
Horses graze in a few inches of snow after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, in Sonoita, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in southeast Arizona
Stephen Strom launches his drone to getter aerial footage of the snowfall in the foothills of the Santa Rita Mountains after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, south of Vail, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Snow covers the desert landscape at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Tucsonans woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Snow covers the desert landscape at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Tucsonans woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Steer roam around in the snow near Swanson Road after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, in Sonoita, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
A steer grazes in the snow near Swanson Road after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, just east of Sonoita, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
A "Mi De Fine" country snowfall scene out near southeast Arizona ranch land on Swanson Road after the second round of winter storms brought snowfall to the surrounding metro Tucson area and southeast Arizona, Jan. 2, 2019, in Sonoita, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Southern Arizona
Eileen Bates stands next to her son, Matthew, as he takes a photo of the snow covered desert landscape at Saguaro National Park East on January 02, 2019. Parts of the Old Pueblo woke up to snow on New Year's Day, followed by more snow Wednesday morning.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
The trees in front of Nogales International Airport were heavy with powdery, but wet, snow following a blanketing of the Santa Cruz Valley Tuesday night. Some four to five inches covered much of the county resulting in closures and some driving difficulties. The sun was out by 9:30 am and was already warming the ground and melting the snow. Photo by Terry Ketron
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Rebecca Clark-Saenz sweeps some four to five inches of snow from the roof of her pick-up truck on Avenida Leon in Rio Rico AZ following an overnight blanketing of snow that left the Santa Cruz Valley covered in white. Photo by Terry Ketron
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
An SUV makes its way out of Nogales on AZ 82 near the Nogales International Airport. At 11:30am there was still some standing snow between the lanes. Some four to five inches blanketed the Santa Cruz Valley Tuesday night but early clearing and sunshine was turning it into puddles. Photo by Terry Ketron
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Several motorists braved the elements along AZ 82 near the Nogales International Airport. At 11:30am there was still some standing snow between the lanes. Some four to five inches blanketed the Santa Cruz Valley Tuesday night but early clearing and sunshine was turning it into puddles. Photo by Terry Ketron
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
Rebecca Clark-Saenz sweeps some four to five inches of snow from the roof of her pick-up truck on Avenida Leon in Rio Rico AZ following an overnight blanketing of snow that left the Santa Cruz Valley covered in white. Photo by Terry Ketron
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Santa Cruz County
A late morning accident around 11:20 am Wednesday left this Nissan Altima in a precarious position at the 8.5 mile mark on AZ route 289 about a mile from Pena Blanca Lake.. According to the DPS Officer that investigated the accident the car "slid off the road". There was packed snow and ice in the downhill curve the driver encountered. According to a Rio Rico Fire District officer on the scene, the driver was not injured in the accident but did slip and sprain his ankle as he attempted to climb up the slope after he exited the car. He was transported to Holy Cross hospital. Photo by Terry Ketron
Terry Ketron / for the Arizona Daily Star
New Year's Day snow in Tucson
Snow covers the Santa Catalina Mountains after an overnight snow on New Year's Eve, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
New Year's Day snow in Tucson
Snow covers the Santa Catalina Mountains after an overnight snow on New Year's Eve, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow
A hike walks under the cloudy and snowy Santa Catalinas along the Agua Caliente Wash, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow
A peak in the Santa Catalinas peeks out of the low clouds shrouding the snowy slopes from below, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow
Clouds hover below the peaks on the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas following a New Year's Eve snow shower, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on the Catalinas
The clouds part to reveal snow above Pima Canyon on the Western end of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019, as seen from Oracle and Magee roads. Immaculate Heart High School is lower left.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Snow around the Agua Caliente Wash area in the northeast valley on Jan. 2.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in northeast Tucson
Snow in northeast Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Emily Anne
Snow in Saguaro National Park West
Snow in Saguaro National Park West on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Karen Ramage McCrorey
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Sarah Kazy
Saguaro East National Park
My Baxter enjoying the snow
By Terri Dickey
Snow in Empire Mountains
Snow in the Empire Mountains on Jan. 2.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Lynsey B. Schroeder
Snow in east Tucson
Snow near Saguaro National Park in Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Barbara Bhavani Cooper
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in east Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Kelly Rhodes
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in east Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Kelly Rhodes
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in the Civano area on Jan. 2.
Courtesy John Stark
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in Corona De Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Patti Staroski
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in Corona De Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Patti Staroski
Snow in east Tucson
Snow in east Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Leslie Romanyshyn
Snow in east side Tucson
Snow blankets a yard and a wash in the Silverado Hills neighborhood on the morning of Jan. 2, 2019.
By Tyler Hansen
Snow in Vail
Courtesy Sean Davis
Snow in Vail
Snow in the Vail and Corona De Tucson area on Jan. 2.
Sgt. Pete Dugan
Snow in Vail
Snow at the Rincon Cemetery in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Jim Wagner
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Courtesy Vicki Henderson Grant
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Snow in Vail on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Nancy Winton
Snow in Vail
Early morning snow in Vail, Az, near Corana de Tucson
By Jane Akob
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy D.j. Borst
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Stephanie Fletcher
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Olga Reyna McMurray
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Kellie Lange
Snow in northeast Tucson
Snow in northeast Tucson on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Jean Williams
Snow near Tucson
Courtesy Ken Blankenship
Snow near Tucson
Courtesy Amanda Jansen
Snow in Green Valley
Snow in Green Valley on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Sharon Bookbinder
Snow in Rio Rico
Snow in Rio Rico on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Brandon Faircloth
Snow in Rio Rico
Courtesy Tracey Bridge
Snow in Rio Rico
Snow in Rio Rico on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Marisa Valencia
Snow in Sahuarita
Snow in Sahuarita on Jan. 2.
Courtesy LaKasha Peck
Snow in Sahuarita
Snow in Sahuarita on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Janice Hennessy
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Beth Carrillo
Snow in Tucson
Courtesy Renee Miller
Snow in Tucson
Snow on the way to Colossal Cave on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Allison Medina
Snow in Tucson
Snow in the Corona De Tucson area on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Robert Kalifornia
Snow in Corona De Tucson
Snow in Corona De Tucson on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Amanda Barras
Snow in Sahuarita
Snow in Sahuarita on Jan. 1.
@Sgt_Skillcraft on Twitter
Snow in Finger Rock
Snow on the Finger Rock hiking trail on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Charles Peden
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Courtesy Val Dubberly
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 2.
Courtesy Mike Villalobos
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Jeremy Michael
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Snow in Saguaro National Park on Jan. 1.
Courtesy Jeremy Michael
Snow in Saguaro National Park
Video: Snow falling in Tucson
Sahuarita Snow
Snow on New Year’s Day in Sahuarita at 2800 feet
By Frapples Endres
Snow on the Tucson Mountains
Snow on Wasson Peak in the Tucson Mountains west of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019.
Courtesy of Jeffrey M. Dean
New Year's Day snow in Tucson
Snow covers the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson after a snow storm on New Year’s Eve.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on the Tucson Mountains
Snow on Wasson Peak in the Tucson Mountains west of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019.
Courtesy Jeffrey M. Dean
Snow
A peak in the Santa Catalinas peeks out of the low clouds shrouding the snowy slopes from below, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow
A hike walks under the cloudy and snowy Santa Catalinas along the Agua Caliente Wash, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow
Clouds hover below the peaks on the eastern reaches of the Santa Catalinas following a New Year's Eve snow shower, Wednesday, January 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Snow on the Catalinas
The clouds part to reveal snow above Pima Canyon on the Western end of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2019, as seen from Oracle and Magee roads. Immaculate Heart High School is lower left.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Santa Catalinas snow
Ulises Sanchez Jr. sends up spray of twigs and snow after his sled gets a little off the beaten path as he, his brother and sister, mom and dad take advantage of the cold front that left several inches of snow in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalinas Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz. The five Sanchezs were sliding down their favorite slopes, a closed road just off Sykes Knob Rd., at around 8,000 feet. The Mt. Lemmon Highway was closed again to non-resident traffic for most of the day, opening for few hours before being closed down again just before sunset.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Santa Catalinas snow
Robert Garcia uses the tools at hand, the family's toboggan, to shovel snow into the back of his brother's pick-up as they prepare to transport a bedful of snow down into the town following a cold front that dumped several inches of high altitude snow in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalinas, Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star