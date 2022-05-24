Inclusive prom event for LGBTQ+ teens in Tucson returns

LGBTQ-identifying Tucson teens and their allies will be showcasing their glitz and glam next month, with the return of a local nonprofit's free prom-style event.

Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation's Glitter Ball last took place in the fall of 2018. With a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws passed through the state legislature this spring, organizers say the timing of Glitter Ball's return on June 4 couldn't be better as its the perfect way to get the word out about their expanded services.

"This is also a kickoff into the (Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th) being open and there being more spaces for queer youth to connect to each other, meet queer peers and end the isolation we've all been experiencing," said Youth Prevention Coordinator Sean Cronin.

SAAF's North Fourth Avenue location opened before the pandemic and was designed to serve as a place for LGBTQ+ and allied youths ages 13-24 to visit and access support and services. Since its opening, the center and its Eon Youth Lounge have served as SAAF's main location for LGBTQ+ youth in the community to connect, Cronin said.

"They can also connect with us on different topics out in the community," Cronin said, adding that while much of their work has been in local schools, they're partnering with local groups who want more information about topics including LGBTQ inclusivity, sexual health, mental health and substance use prevention.

"It's part of SAAF's mission to activate young leaders on the things that affect young people, but LGBTQ young people in general," Cronin said.

Glitter Ball is all about inclusivity, he said, and SAAF has taken measures to ensure attendees can make the most of the experience, he said.

"Not everyone has the ability to be out there at their homes and has the money or the safety to dress their most authentic self," Cronin said. "We're having a 'Be-YOU-tiful' event just prior to the dance itself at the youth center where folks can get dressed to express themselves the way they like to for this event."

If affording the clothing they need is a barrier for attendees, SAAF has also set up funds to help people purchase the clothes they need.

This year's Glitter Ball will be held at the Z Mansion in downtown Tucson, which Vanessa Delgado — an education specialist for SAAF's Sexual Violence Prevention and Education Program — said is a fitting location.

"Z Mansion has a lot of community ties, and not just weddings and events, but they do a lot of work with marginalized populations," Delgado said.

Music for Glitter Ball will be overseen by DJ Shorty, a well-known, queer DJ who performs for Pride crowds across the state. The event will boast a red carpet, photo booth, games and a dessert table from local bakeries, but there will also be a quiet space at the event for people to take a break from the activity.

Organizers are hoping that this year's theme — "Stars of the Glitter Screen" — will encourage attendees to embrace their inner glam and come dressed to the nines, Cronin said.

"We're taking general inspiration from queer icons in Hollywood and all the ways they pushed the aesthetic," he said, adding that SAAF is posting pictures to its Instagram to provide that inspiration. "We're excited for that theme. It's just fun."

With the free event capped at just over 120 attendees, Cronin said tickets are going fast and people interested in attending should reserve their spots as soon as possible.

Glitter Ball is serving as the official kickoff to the Fourth Avenue center's expanded services, which include social gatherings, support groups and more.

On Thursdays, the center hosts a peer night or game night and Fridays are movie nights. The center is open for drop-in hours Tuesdays through Fridays and event listings can be found on SAAF's online calendar.

"We just did canvassing at a bunch of schools and got to talk to a few (student-run organizations) that are thinking they're about to lose a safe space in their life, so this is a place where they can still vibe and have fun in the summer months," Delgado said.

Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law SB 1399, which allows third-party child welfare agencies that operate as government contractors in the fields of adoption, foster care and family reunification to discriminate on the basis of religion. Opponents of the law say this opens the door to discrimination against people, including LGBTQ+ individuals and same-sex families, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

"The community in general is seeing these problems and there's a lot of grassroots things that are happening," Delgado said. "They're reaching out for support or advice to get their (student-run groups) a little more active, or other community groups are saying let's start our own trans soccer group."

SAAF will also be holding summer camps in June and July, which will be a combination of fun activities and queer-inclusive education on sexual health.

"Even if you had sex ed in your life, this might be a more inclusive space to ask questions that might be useful for some identities," Cronin said.

At this critical time, SAAF is coming in as a hub to help connect interested parties, but also to serve as a source of knowledge and best practices.

"We're a community resource not just for youth, but for anyone interested in the cause and helping youth," Delgado said.

Contact Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt at 573-4191 or cschmidt@tucson.com. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

Glitter Ball 2022 What: The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation's free prom-style event for LGBTQ+ young people and their close allies ages 15-20. When: Saturday, June 4 from 8-11:59 p.m. Where: Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave. For more information about Glitter Ball, including links to purchase tickets and request gender affirming clothing, visit linktr.ee/eonyouth

