Income gap widens: 20% of households have 50% of Pima County's wealth

The gap between the richest and the poorest in Arizona has grown wider over the past five years, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The same is true nationwide, adding to a longer trend of rising income inequality.

This trend is also evident in Pima County. As the wealth gap has widened, the rich have gotten richer, while the poor lost ground.

“The trend is going in a troubling direction,” said George Hammond, an economist who heads the University of Arizona’s Economic and Business Research Center. “A direction in which the politics starts to get very complicated and very unpleasant.”

It has some low-income earners feeling disillusioned with the local economy.

“I expected a better life for myself,” said Lisa Maza. “I always thought you just work hard. Have a job. Work full-time hours.”

But it wasn’t enough to provide for her new-born daughter after Maza graduated from the University of Arizona in 2009, she said. She worked for minimum wage at a radio station, using her degree in the music business. She quit to find a higher paying job. She has worked different jobs since then, but never earned more money than when she worked at a gas station.