The incoming class of UA medical students will have one less thing to worry about as they begin their intensive four-year study — buying their stethoscopes.
Banner-University Medicine, the medical school’s clinical partner, donated new stethoscopes to the entire class of 2023. The donation of nearly 120 stethoscopes cost about $21,000, according to a news release from the College of Medicine.
New medical students at the UA typically have to buy their own stethoscopes.
Stethoscopes are an essential part of medical education and one of the first tools the students learn to use.
“Receiving and learning to use a stethoscope is a rite of passage for doctors,” said Dr. Irving Kron, interim dean of the UA College of Medicine-Tucson.
The UA’s class of 2023 is made up of 59 women and 60 men, ranging in age from 21 to 46. The group includes 31 Tucsonans, and nearly 80% hail from Arizona. About 50% of the class already has degrees from the UA.
On July 26, class members will don their first white coats at a White Coat Ceremony before friends and relatives. The annual event is held to honor the incoming class of UA medical students and is a traditional ceremony signifying their acceptance into medical school and commitment to compassionate care, according to the UA.
After receiving their coats, which are adorned with “Humanism in Medicine” lapel pins, the students will recite an oath acknowledging their dedication to patients.
The ceremony is open only to friends and relatives of the students. The event is the 25th White Coat Ceremony to be held at the UA College of Medicine.