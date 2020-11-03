Incumbent O'Halleran maintains lead in Arizona's CD1

U.S. Rep Tom O’Halleran maintained his lead in his re-election bid against Tiffany Shedd in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

O’Halleran, a Democrat, had 52% of the vote, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to election results That amounted to a 14,000-vote lead over Shedd, a Republican lawyer and cotton farmer from Eloy. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

O’Halleran, a former Republican state senator who switched to the Democratic party in 2015, is seeking his third term representing Arizona’s largest district, which encompasses the outskirts of Tucson and the majority of eastern Arizona.