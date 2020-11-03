 Skip to main content
Incumbent O'Halleran maintains lead in Arizona's CD1

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, District 1: Tiffany Shedd, Republican, left, and Tom O'Halleran, Democrat.

 File photos

U.S. Rep Tom O’Halleran maintained his lead in his re-election bid against Tiffany Shedd in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

O’Halleran, a Democrat, had 52% of the vote, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to election results That amounted to a 14,000-vote lead over Shedd, a Republican lawyer and cotton farmer from Eloy. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

O’Halleran, a former Republican state senator who switched to the Democratic party in 2015, is seeking his third term representing Arizona’s largest district, which encompasses the outskirts of Tucson and the majority of eastern Arizona.

He’s billed himself as a centrist Democrat, and has focused his campaigning on how the pandemic has adversely affected his district, which includes the Navajo Nation. He’s also supported economic development initiatives for rural areas, including access to higher-speed internet.

Shedd, who has said she’d stay close to President Donald Trump, has pushed the fact that she has spent her entire life in the district. She’s a critic of the Affordable Care Act, but supports keeping protections for those with preexisting conditions, as she is a cancer survivor and has a child with diabetes.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers atjsayers1@tucson.comor 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

