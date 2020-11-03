Incumbent O'Halleran takes early lead in Arizona's CD1

U.S. Rep Tom O’Halleran took an early lead in his re-election bid against Tiffany Shedd in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

O’Halleran, a Democrat, had 56% of the vote, according to initial results released Tuesday night. That amounted to a 26,000-vote lead over Shedd, a Republican lawyer and cotton farmer from Eloy.

O’Halleran, a former Republican state senator who switched to the Democratic party in 2015, is seeking his third term representing Arizona’s largest district, which encompasses the outskirts of Tucson and the majority of eastern Arizona.

He’s billed himself as a centrist Democrat, and has focused his campaigning on how the pandemic has adversely affected his district, which includes the Navajo Nation. He’s also supported economic development initiatives for rural areas, including access to higher-speed internet.