Incumbent Sharon Bronson has commanding lead in District 3 for Board of Supervisors

In Pima County’s District 3, Incumbent Sharon Bronson is leading Democratic opponent Juan Padres in the race for a spot on the November ballot.
As of late Tuesday, unofficial results show that Bronson holds 59% of the primary vote.
Bronson is seeking re-election for a seventh term in the westside District 3 of Pima County Board of Supervisors. Since first elected in 1996, Bronson has played a big role in the development of the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan and became the first woman to be chosen as Chairman of Board.
Padrés is a small business owner, a parent of two children and a native of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. He came to Tucson in 1999 to attend the University of Arizona where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and later his Master’s of Business of Administration at the UA’s Eller College of Management.
The winner of the primary will face Republican Gabriela Mercer in the General Election in November.
Jasmine joined the Star in 2019. With a master’s degree in journalism, Jasmine served in a variety of leadership roles, including The Daily Wildcat's editor-in-chief. She was also named Outstanding Newsperson of the Year by the UA School of Journalism.
Does it feel like the monsoon always misses you? Researchers at the University of Arizona are looking at whether Tucson has a rainfall dead zone or if it is just a figment of our heat-addled imaginations.
Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an apartment complex at 4860 E. Pima St. to reports of a fight. They found an unresponsive man in front of his apartment. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The raid came after Border Patrol agents said they tracked a group suspected of crossing the border illegally to the aid camp in Arivaca. No More Deaths said it was retaliation for releasing documents critical of the Border Patrol.