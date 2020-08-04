You are the owner of this article.
Incumbent Sharon Bronson has commanding lead in District 3 for Board of Supervisors
The winner of the primary will face Republican Gabriela Mercer in the general election in November.

Candidates for Pima County Board of Supervisors District 3: Sharon Bronson, left, and Juan Padres.

In Pima County’s District 3, Incumbent Sharon Bronson is leading Democratic opponent Juan Padres in the race for a spot on the November ballot.

As of late Tuesday, unofficial results show that Bronson holds 59% of the primary vote.

Bronson is seeking re-election for a seventh term in the westside District 3 of Pima County Board of Supervisors. Since first elected in 1996, Bronson has played a big role in the development of the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan and became the first woman to be chosen as Chairman of Board. 

Padrés is a small business owner, a parent of two children and a native of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. He came to Tucson in 1999 to attend the University of Arizona where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and later his Master’s of Business of Administration at the UA’s Eller College of Management.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Gabriela Mercer in the General Election in November.

