Early election results in the Marana Town Council race show that all four incumbents were leading the challengers for the four open seats.
Patti Comerford, Herb Kai, Jon Post and John Officer were defending their seats on the council against challengers Jeff Gray, Mace Bravin and Jack Neubeck.
Early election results showed Comerford leading all the candidates, with Kai close behind and Post and Officer coming in third and fourth. Officer was appointed to the Town Council in April to serve the remaining term of Councilwoman Carol McGorray, who died in March.
The position of mayor was not contested this year, but the office of vice mayor will be filled after the election, when current council members will choose who will fill the position for the two-year term.
During the campaign, the incumbents said growth and economic development would be their priorities going forward if elected to serve another four years.
Marana’s Town Council is made up of seven nonpartisan members who serve four-year staggered terms.
In the 2020 election, voters will decide the position of mayor and two open council seats.