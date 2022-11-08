Incumbents lead in early results for Catalina Foothills board

The first ballot counts for the Catalina Foothills School District showed incumbents Amy Krauss and Amy Bhola, along with candidate Gina Mehmert, leading over three opponents.

Krauss had 25% of the votes, Bhola 24% and Mehmert 23% in early results posted by the Pima County Elections Department.

Voters will elect three board members out of the six-candidate pool.

Candidates Grace Jasin, Bill Morgan and Bart Pemberton, who campaigned together with the slogan “Getting Back to Basics,” are trailing in the early results. Jasin had 8.6%, Morgan 8.5% and Pemberton 8.1%.

The three candidates in the lead campaigned as a slate, titled Thrive4CFSD.

Their campaign took pride in the work the district and governing board are currently doing. They said they plan to continue working on the district’s strategic plan, which consists of plans to reduce the achievement gap, boost students’ engagement in the classroom and strengthen the district’s relationship with the community.

The Getting Back to Basics candidates said the district needs change and improvement. Some of their plans include hiring an armed officer for each campus and training all staff on physical safety, seeking more parent/guardian input for decisions, and focusing on academic learning instead of social-emotional learning.