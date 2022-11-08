Incumbents take early lead in Amphi school board race

Incumbents Susan Zibrat and Matt Kopec are leading over two others for the Amphitheater School District governing board in the first tallies released by the Pima County Elections Department.

Zibrat has 31% of the early votes while Kopec has nearly 30%.

Mona Gibson trails with nearly 22% and Jeff Utsch has nearly 17%.

Candidates will elect two board members out of the four-candidate pool.

Zibrat was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2017 and was elected to her current term in 2018. She says she's seeking re-election to maintain and create safer schools, continue building curricula that engages students and aligns with state standards, and ensure fiscal responsibility by the board.

Kopec, who works for the Pima County Health Department, is seeking re-election for a second term. His priorities, according to a website campaigning for him, would be to expand the district’s prekindergarten programs, and complete the Amphi Career Center at Amphi High School to help students and the community with career skills and placement.

In a campaign website for Gibson, she is described as an advocate for parents who will make their voices heard in the district. The website notes she is against vaccine and mask mandates, and will promote high standards of reading and critical thinking among students.

According to a campaign website for Utsch, he is a leadership and history instructor. His goals if elected are to ensure that student success is the top priority, allow parents to have a voice in the district’s education system, and treat teachers respectfully both in and out of the classroom.