A refugee couple in Tucson were arrested by federal authorities and are facing numerous charges of immigration fraud, including lying to federal officials about the husband's involvement with an African terrorist organization, officials said.
Mohamed Abdirahman Osman, 28, and Zeinab Abdirahman Mohamed, 25, are facing numerous counts of false swearing in an immigration matter and making false statements to a government agency.
They submitted applications for permanent residency in June 2015, to support their claim that contained false statements including, "Osman's true name and nationality and denial of his association with members of a designated terrorist organization," a U.S. Attorney's Office news release said.
The indictment states Osman gave false information about his name and nationality, telling immigration authorities he was from Somalia, when in fact he was from Ethiopia. He also denied being associated with the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab. The indictment states Osman later admitted that he was recruited to join the terrorist group and had moved from Jijiga to Mogadishu, Somalia, at the direction of the terrorist group. He also later admitted to knowing several members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist organization.
Al-Shabaab is an Islamic militant group operating primarily in eastern Africa and has ties to Al-Qaeda. It is responsible for a string of terrorist attacks in countries such as Somalia, Kenya and elsewhere. It has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
The couple first applied for granted refugee status to the United States in 2014 while living in China. Their request was accepted and they have lived in Tucson since, the news release said.
Authorities arrested the couple Friday.