You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Information rolls out about Pima County's COVID-19 patients
top story

Information rolls out about Pima County's COVID-19 patients

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: TUSD prepares to go back to school virtually, Pima County at 7 cases series
Novel Coronavirus in Pima County

Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, spoke at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, on Monday.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the StarClick here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.  

Information is rolling out about Pima County's seven known positive COVID-19 patients, all of whom are over the age of 50.

Pima County Health Department officials say no link has been identified between the patients, which includes a man in his 80s who has recovered.

Other patients include:

  • A woman in her 50s who is hospitalized;
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating and not hospitalized;
  • A man in his 50s who is hospitalized;
  • A man in his 70s who is hospitalized;
  • A man in his 60s who is hospitalized.

Initially, when there were fewer patients, less information was offered because it might have been easier for some members of the public to identify the person, said health department spokesman Aaron Pacheco.

“We want people to have information that is actionable while also having an obligation to protect privacy,” he said. “With more than a couple of cases now, we’re trying to share more as much as we can.”

If the number of cases continue to rise, Pacheco said the department will likely release information in categories such as the number hospitalized, the number of recovered patients and the age ranges.

For every case identified in Pima County, the Health Department does an investigation to identify close contacts and exposure risks during the time the individual was contagious. It also recommends that household contacts remain at home and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

Additionally, the department works with the healthcare providers, state public health and the patient to ensure the health and safety of the public.

The total number of cases statewide as of Thursday afternoon was 44, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

For updated case counts and more information about COVID-19, visit pima.gov/COVID19. For general questions, Tucson residents can also call 1-844-542-8201.

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News