Information rolls out about Pima County's COVID-19 patients

“We want people to have information that is actionable while also having an obligation to protect privacy,” he said. “With more than a couple of cases now, we’re trying to share more as much as we can.”
If the number of cases continue to rise, Pacheco said the department will likely release information in categories such as the number hospitalized, the number of recovered patients and the age ranges.
For every case identified in Pima County, the Health Department does an investigation to identify close contacts and exposure risks during the time the individual was contagious. It also recommends that household contacts remain at home and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
Additionally, the department works with the healthcare providers, state public health and the patient to ensure the health and safety of the public.
The total number of cases statewide as of Thursday afternoon was 44, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
For updated case counts and more information about COVID-19, visit
pima.gov/COVID19. For general questions, Tucson residents can also call 1-844-542-8201.
Victor Sanchez, a cook at Robert's Restaurant, holds a sign up to let to let passing drivers know they are still open at 3301 E Grant Road, on March 19, 2020. Restaurants and other small businesses are taking huge losses as people self quarantine and self distance to diminish the spread of coronavirus.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Clyde Neiman, 4, rides his bike around the Menlo Park neighborhood Thursday morning on March 19, 2020. His mother, Kylie Walzak, says she's trying to keep him on a schedule everyday. Outside time is in the morning followed by a snack.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Hillenbrand Stadium sits empty and locked in the middle of what should be the Arizona Wildcats softball season, one of many closures, locally and nationally, due to COVID-19 distancing measures, March 18, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A pedestrian walks by the shuttered doors and windows of the Surly Wench Pub, the day after the city's drinking establishments were shut down due to COVID-19 distancing measures, March 18, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Rialto Theater strikes a defiant tone on its marquee the day after much of the city's entertainment, drinking and eating establishments were closed due to COVID-19 distancing measures, March 18, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
City of Tucson parking enforcement officer Matthew Boepple cleans meters along Congress Street, on March 18, 2020. According to Boepple, the city began cleaning meters on Tuesday in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Lorraine Mariscal writes down an order at Micha’s Restaurant on 2908 South Fourth Avenue, on March 18, 2020. Restaurants in Tucson are switching to take-out and delivery services only as a response to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Alex Franco, owner of Micha’s Restaurant at 2908 South Fourth Avenue, sets takeout boxes on the the window to front of house to be picked up by customers, on March 18, 2020. Restaurants in Tucson are switching to take-out and delivery services only as a response to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Volunteer Chelsea Forer adds canned food into bags of supplies at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Tucson at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Volunteers help guide vehicle and deliver food into vehicles at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Tucson at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Volunteer Bill Rauch loads food supplies into the trunk of a car at the Community Food Bank at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Daniel Soto reaches for a bag of chicken breast tossed to him from another volunteer at the Community Food Bank at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A volunteer marks the window of a car with a food order at the Community Food Bank at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Volunteers Kim Harding and Danny Padilla load up a track with food supplies at the Community Food Bank at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Logan Rios, a server at Rocco's Little Chicago, 2707 E Broadway Blvd., cleans off the counter after a customer picked up a to-go order on March 18, 2020. Rios says his primary job now is to take orders from customers from either over the phone and walk-ins and pack up their food to-go. Due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Tucson restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms and switch to take-out only for the time being.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Logan Rios, a server at Rocco's Little Chicago, 2707 E Broadway Blvd., preps an order for takeout on March 18, 2020. Rios says his primary job now is to take orders from customers from either over the phone and walk-ins and pack up their food to-go. Due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Tucson restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms and switch to take-out only for the time being.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Lead teacher Crystal Sierra gets the attention of most of the remaining students, about a third of the normal number of kids, while trying to get an art project underway at Small Marvels preschool, March 17, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Assistant director Alma Samaniego spritzes out the hand sanitizer before serving up the afternoon snack to about a third of the normal number of kids, and with only one other staffer, half the staff at Small Marvels preschool, March 17, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Parking Service Agent for the City of Tucson wipes down parking meters on E. University Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 18, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the City of Tucson is sanitizing popular areas such as the University of Arizona, 4th Ave. and Downtown areas.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Light shines on a community board while all lights are off through out Roadhouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 17, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), all movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, malls, etc. are closed. To help keep some of Roadhouse Cinemas employees working, Roadhouse will offer take out and delivery from their kitchen, according to Scott Cassell, Director of business operations for Roadhouse Cinemas.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
While trying to pass the time due to COVID-19, Ryan Iker, right, unemployed bartender, and Matt Oliver, unemployed chef, play basketball at the University of Arizona on March 17, 2020. We knew the basketball court would be empty said Iker as he shot the ball.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Construction crew members walk out of No Anchovies! with their pizza in togo containers in Tucson, Ariz., on March 17, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), some local restaurants are serving food in togo containers, by delivery or online ordering.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Jeff Poppe, freshman nutrition major, loads items from his dorm room into his fathers car in front of Árbol de la Vida at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on March 17, 2020. Students are packing up their dorm rooms due classes begin switched to online only because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Jodi Breton, from Carlsbad Cali., loads her car with items from her child's dorm room in front of Árbol de la Vida at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on March 17, 2020. Students are packing up their dorm rooms due classes begin switched to online only because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
The produce section is all but cleared out at Albertsons, 9595 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on the evening of March 17, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), there are shortages of items at grocery stores such as canned goods, meats, cleaning items,
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
The produce section is all but cleared out at Safeway, 10380 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on the evening of March 17, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), there are shortages of items at grocery stores such as canned goods, meats, cleaning items,
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A young man runs past Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Sports facility at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on March 17, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), all sports facilities at the University of Arizona are closed.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Sheri Bright, cafeteria manager at Picture Rocks Elementary School, hands out meals at the Marana Cares Mobile at the corner of Sandario Rd. and Anthony Rd. in Marana, Ariz. on March 17, 2020. The program feeds kids over school breaks who rely on school meals. School districts across Pima County are coming up with plans to continue food distribution during a two week shutdown of schools due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Brittany Summerkamp grabs a tray of food for her daughter, Molly, as her son, Dakota, far right, watches, as they pick up food at the Marana Cares Mobile at the corner of Sandario Rd. and Anthony Rd. in Marana, Ariz. on March 17, 2020. The program feeds kids over school breaks who rely on school meals. School districts across Pima County are coming up with plans to continue food distribution during a two week shutdown of schools due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Sheri Bright, cafeteria manager at Picture Rocks Elementary School, inside the Marana Cares Mobile, hands out meals to kids at the 16560 W. El Tiro Road location in Marana, Ariz. on March 17, 2020. The program feeds kids over school breaks who rely on school meals. School districts across Pima County are coming up with plans to continue food distribution during a two week shutdown of schools due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Charles Montes, second from right, brought his six grandchildren to receive meals from Sheri Bright, cafeteria manager at Picture Rocks Elementary School, inside the Marana Cares Mobile, at the 16560 W. El Tiro Road location in Marana, Ariz. on March 17, 2020. The program feeds kids over school breaks who rely on school meals. School districts across Pima County are coming up with plans to continue food distribution during a two week shutdown of schools due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
The Arizona Inn located at 2200 E Elm Street has temporarily closed and boarded up their entrances due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns on March 17, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Customers wait in line at Costco, 6255 E. Grant Rd., on March 17, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. Lines at Costco wrapped around Costco since 8:30am this morning, according to customers. People are buying paper towels, toilet paper, canned goods and wipes in bulk due to the outbreak of COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
After shopping at Costco, Kevin Bonny loads his truck with supplies at Costco, 6255 E. Grant Rd., on March 17, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. People are buying paper towels, toilet paper, canned goods and wipes in bulk due to the outbreak of COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
After shopping at Costco, Nancy Wilson, left, and her husband Harry Wilson walk back to their car in the Costco parking lot, 6255 E. Grant Rd., on March 17, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. People are buying paper towels, toilet paper, canned goods and wipes in bulk due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A family member fixes a childs mask while waiting in line at Costco, 6255 E. Grant Rd., on March 17, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. Lines at Costco wrapped around Costco since 8:30am this morning, according to customers. People are buying paper towels, toilet paper, canned goods and wipes in bulk due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Two customers wearing masks check the length of the line at Costco, 6255 E. Grant Rd., on March 17, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. Lines at Costco wrapped around Costco since 8:30am this morning, according to customers. People are buying paper towels, toilet paper, canned goods and wipes in bulk due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
The front gate to The Hut on 4th Avenue in Tucson is chained and padlocked in the early afternoon on St. Patrick's Day after the city announced that bars and restaurants had to close their doors by 8 p.m., March 17, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Ian Johnson fills a trio of crowlers, 32 ounce containers, for a take-out customer, at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. on March 17, 2020, hours before the Tucson mayor's order forcing bars to close and restricting restaurants to takeout.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A temporary closure sign hangs on the entrance of the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, on March 17, 2020. Tucson Parks and Recreation Department announced they would be closing community centers and public pools till the end of the month as a result of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A tennis player winds up for a serve at Reffkin Tennis Center, on March 17, 2020. Tucson Parks and Recreation Department announced they would be closing community centers and public pools till the end of the month as a result of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
James DeDitius points at ducks as he sits with caregiver Mary Figueroa on a bench next to a lake at Reid Park, on March 17, 2020. The two were trying to spend some time outside at a distance from other people as Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) continues to grow throughout the United States. The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department announced that they would be closing community rec centers and public pools through the end of the month. Tennis courts, golf courses and general public areas will remain open at this time.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A temporary closure sign hangs on the gate into the Randolph Recreation Center's outdoor handball courts, on March 17, 2020. Tucson Parks and Recreation Department announced they would be closing community centers and public pools till the end of the month as a result of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A voter carries in a ballot to a polling place at Himmel Park Library at 1035 N Treat Avenue during primary elections, on March 17, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A canvasser (left) and polling volunteer (right) measure out 75 feet outside a polling place at Himmel Park Library at 1035 N Treat Avenue during primary elections, on March 17, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
