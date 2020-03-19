Information rolls out about Pima County's COVID-19 patients

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

Information is rolling out about Pima County's seven known positive COVID-19 patients, all of whom are over the age of 50.

Pima County Health Department officials say no link has been identified between the patients, which includes a man in his 80s who has recovered.

Other patients include:

A woman in her 50s who is hospitalized;

A man in his 50s who is isolating and not hospitalized;

A man in his 50s who is hospitalized;

A man in his 70s who is hospitalized;

A man in his 60s who is hospitalized.

Initially, when there were fewer patients, less information was offered because it might have been easier for some members of the public to identify the person, said health department spokesman Aaron Pacheco.