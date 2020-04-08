Initiative organizers want AG to stay out of their quest for online signature gathering

PHOENIX — Groups seeking to use an online system to finish gathering signatures for their initiatives are asking a federal judge to block the state from intervening in their lawsuit.
In filings Wednesday, Jim Barton, attorney for the groups, said there is no reason to expand the list of defendants to more than Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the county recorders in the state's 15 counties.
He told Judge Dominic Lanza that these are the people responsible for administering elections. And more to the point, they are the ones who can determine if creating a one-time exception from laws requiring in-person signatures on initiative petitions will present problems.
The move comes as Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich points out that Hobbs, a Democrat, has said she doesn't intend to challenge the lawsuit. Hobbs also said she sees no reason why initiative drives cannot use the existing E-Qual system already available for political candidates, even though that is not allowed under state law or constitutional provisions.
"The state has an unquestionable interest in defending the constitutionality of its law,'' wrote Drew Ensign, the deputy solicitor general for Brnovich.
Barton said the attorney general is missing the point, because the groups' effort does not "seek to permanently alter Arizona's system to for qualifying initiatives for the ballot.
"Instead, it seeks emergency action to ensure that current laws, as applied during the pandemic, do not unduly burden the exercise of free speech and Arizona's constitutional right to initiatives,'' Barton wrote.
Barton's lawsuit is one of two seeking a one-time exception to the requirement for initiative circulators to get their signatures in person. The COVID-19 outbreak along with stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey make it impossible, the initiative organizers say, for each measure to collect the necessary 237,645 valid signatures by July 2 to qualify for the November ballot.
The Arizona Supreme Court, considering a parallel challenge by four other initiative drives, already agreed to allow intervention by not only Brnovich, but separately by the Republican leaders of the state House and Senate. The justices say they will decide the issue based on the legal pleadings, without hearing oral arguments.
Separately, Ducey, who issued the stay-at-home order and various other directives, said he does not intend to use the emergency powers he invoked last month to grant any waiver from the laws requiring in-person signatures on initiative petitions.
Central to Barton's complaint is that the pandemic has created a unique situation that requires judicial intervention.
He said the two initiatives he represents had started to gather signatures the old-fashioned way long before the outbreak. That requires circulators to approach voters, explain the issue and hand them a clipboard with a signature sheet and pen if they want to sign.
"This seemingly ordinary activity in 'normal' times cold prove to be harmful during the COVID-19 pandemic, and would be in violation of recommendations from the government to remain at home and avoid being in close proximity to others,'' he said, specifically citing the six-foot perimeter. That brought a halt to in-person signature gathering, meaning that the requirement for people to sign in the presence of circulators cannot be accomplished.
That means that the law, at least as applied during the pandemic, unconstitutionally interferes with the free speech rights of Arizonans to circulate initiative petitions, Barton said.
The judge has scheduled a hearing for next week.
It's not just Hobbs who has no problem with the one-time exception to the in-person signature-gathering requirements of the law.
In a separate legal filing, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez, a Democrat, told Lanza she believes he should allow for the temporary use of electronic signatures.
"There does not appear to be any technological reason why the secretary of state could not implement such a process,'' she wrote through Deputy County Attorney Daniel Jurkowitz. And Rodriguez pointed out that Hobbs' office already is using the E-Qual system to allow political candidates to file their own petitions for office.
"Since the portal already can verify registered voters in signing for candidates, it should be able to verify registered Arizona voters in signing for initiatives,'' she said.
