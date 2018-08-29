PHOENIX — Arizonans will not get a chance to decide whether to hike taxes on the rich to generate more money for education.
In a brief order this afternoon, the Arizona Supreme Court said petition signers were not informed that the measure would do more than increase the tax rate on those earning more than $250,000 a year. It also would eliminate the indexing of income tax brackets to account for inflation.
Chief Justice Scott Bales, writing for the court, said a majority concluded that omission "creates a significant danger of confusion or unfairness."
Separately, the justices rebuffed a last-ditch effort by Arizona Public Service to keep voters from deciding whether they want to mandate that 50 percent of electricity be generated from renewable sources by 2030.
But they also turned away a plea by backers of a ban on "dark money" to rule that there were really enough valid signatures to put the issue to voters in November.