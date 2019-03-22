The crash occurred at westbound milepost 236 near Marana.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

A rollover crash has closed westbound Interstate 10 at Pinal Airpark Road near Marana Friday night, officials say.

One person is enroute to a hospital. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, which may have involved an ejection from a vehicle shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic should use SR 77 and SR 79 to detour around the crash, ADOT says.

There is no estimated time to reopen the travel lanes.

Eastbound traffic is unaffected, according to ADOT.

