A teen boy was shot in what police believe could've been a possible drive-by shooting this afternoon, officials say.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Tucson police responded to the area of South Alvernon Way and East 29th Street for reports of a shooting, Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
When police arrived, they spoke with one person who was said to be involved in the incident. He told police that he was in a red Mustang with two other people driving south on Alvernon when he heard gun shots. The back window of the car he was in shattered, Dugan said.
It was at that point when he noticed the driver of the vehicle he was in was shot. The driver is 17 years old, said Dugan.
They proceeded to pull over in a nearby parking lot and called the driver's mother, who happened to be in the area. The mother took the 17-year-old to the hospital.
The 17-year-old boy sustained one gunshot wound, Dugan said. The injury is said to be non-life threatening.
Police believe the shots could've been fired from someone in another car, according to Dugan.
Southbound Alvernon is currently shut down from East 22nd Street to East 29th Street, police said. Drivers should avoid the area.
No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME.
.@OpsMidtown is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S Alvernon Way. Southbound Alvernon traffic is shut-down from 22nd St to 29th St. Please use alternate route and avoid the area as traffic will be delayed. pic.twitter.com/5jeyV80MzG— Ofc. Ray Smith (@TpdRay) July 18, 2018