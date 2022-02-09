Injured Tucson man found 4 days after crashing dirt bike into hole on NW side

Villalobos, who lives alone, was riding south of the Ina-I-10 interchange, parallel to the Union Pacific railroad tracks. That’s when he came upon a seemingly simple obstacle.

“To him, it seemed like just a small hole,” Rodriguez said. Then: “He says he just remembered his helmet flying off and he was laying on the ground and his motorcycle was a few feet away from him.”

Villalobos soon realized he couldn’t move his legs but had some mobility in his arms. He reached into his pants for his cell phone to call for help. The battery was dead, Rodriguez said.

He tried crawling some, but the hole was long and nearly 3-feet deep. Plus he was in injured and in pain, she said.

What followed, Villalobos told Rodriguez, “was the most horrible thing that he's been through. He says he was screaming. He couldn't hear anyone. There were no signs of life.”

What he could hear was the passing of trains and the drone of cars on the interstate.

One night, after Villalobos had passed out, he said he was attacked by a coyote. “He said he just started screaming and it scared the coyote away,” Rodriguez said.