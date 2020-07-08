Inmate at Cochise County jail found dead
Inmate at Cochise County jail found dead

  Updated
Cochise County is investigating the death of a jail inmate, officials say.

The 58-year-old man was booked into jail June 25, and was being held on disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and giving police false information charges.

The man was still in his 14-day quarantine, which is standard during the pandemic, when he was found Monday afternoon unresponsive while sitting, fully clothed on his jail cell's toilet, Carol Capas, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at Copper Queen Hospital.

His name was being withheld while officials work to notify his family.

