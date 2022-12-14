 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate at state prison in Tucson found dead Monday

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An inmate at the state prison in Tucson died on Monday, officials said.

On December 12, staff at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson discovered Joseph Harris, 46, unresponsive in his housing unit with what appeared to be a sheet around his neck, a news release from the state prison said.

Staff rendered aid to Harris and called 911. Tucson Fire personnel arrived at the unit shortly after and pronounced Harris dead, the news release said.

An investigation is being conducted by criminal investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry.

Harris was taken into custody in 2015 after he was sentenced in Maricopa County for first-degree murder, the news release said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

