Inmate dies in cell at Pima County jail
top story

Tucson Police, code lights (copy) (copy)

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a jail inmate died in his cell on Memorial Day.

Corrections staffers found Justin Crook, 29, “unresponsive in his cell” around 3:15 a.m. May 31 — about 24 hours after he was booked into the Pima County jail on a felony warrant and disorderly conduct charge, the sheriff’s department said.

Jail staff and fire department paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him, it said.

The sheriff’s department, which runs the jail, sent detectives to investigate the death. They found “no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances,” the news release said.

But there also was no sign that Crook “deliberately took his own life,” Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman, said in an interview.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it is available, the department said.

