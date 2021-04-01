Inspector general: Immigrant detention center in Eloy violated health, safety standards in pandemic

Four of the five mental health coordinator positions were vacant, including three positions that had been vacant for 459 days. Both psychologist positions were vacant, along with the pharmacy nurse position. The general nursing department had 11 vacancies.

ICE officials said the facility held fewer detainees during the pandemic and therefore did not need as many medical staffers. La Palma management tried to manage vacancies by using nurses and overtime in the medical department, ICE officials said.

The understaffing may have contributed to deficiencies in responding to sick calls and refilling medication prescriptions, according to the inspector general.

“Most of the detainees we spoke to complained about medical care,” said the report.

A random sampling of 100 sick-call requests, out of a total of 4,570 requested from Feb. 1 to Aug. 24, showed detainees waited on average more than three days for responses from medical the staff.

One detainee ran out of leukemia medication after the medical staff did not refill his prescription on time.