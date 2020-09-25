Insults, lawsuit threats part of race to be Pima County sheriff

The ankle monitors would also help the department keep track of low-level offenders who are released from jail to go to work while serving out their sentences, he said.

“Although these are low-level nonviolent offenders, we have no way of actually knowing whether they actually went to work or not,” Nanos said. “But with today’s GPS technology, we can track their every move, keeping our community safer and saving taxpayer dollars.”

Nanos said in his time with the department he created and oversaw programs that helped reduce crime and keep the community safe. One such program is the use of school resource officers, he said.

“I know that if our kids graduate high school they stand a seven times greater chance of not ending up in our jail,” he said. “I will always work hard to ensure that our kids’ future is bright because they are our future, and there is no better crime prevention program than when you invest in our kids.”

Napier: reforms to continue

Napier has 38 years of law enforcement experience in four departments, including 21 years with the Tucson Police Department.