Interfaith Community Services raising money to help low-income students

Tucsonans can help youths in need this month by making a donation to the Interfaith Community Services’ Youth Enrichment Support Program.

The program, which evolved from the “Gifts of Love Backpack Campaign,” seeks to raise $10,000 to provide support for early childhood education, school supplies and after-school sports or clubs for children from low-income families.

“Last year during COVID, we obviously couldn’t have our backpack and school supply distribution day, so we started to pivot the program to get folks supplies they would need for remote learning, including tablets, desks and other supplies. We also had an enrichment fund through our emergency financial services to offer support for music lessons, math and other educational enrichment programs that might be out of reach for many kids, and we have combined these two programs,” said Ann Garn, ICS communications manager.

The YES program has evolved to include support not only for academic needs such as electronics and necessary technology, science supplies, tutoring, internships and class fees, but also with extracurricular activities in music, the arts, sports and summer camps.