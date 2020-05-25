Interfaith Community Services taking appointments for utility assistance program

The Interfaith Community Services has several programs to help residents being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit is currently taking appointments over the phone or online for people to apply for financial assistance to help pay for utilities. Appointments are given on a first come, first serve basis.

To apply for utility assistance, call 297-6049 beginning at 9 a.m. or fill out form online at www.icstucson.org/emergency-financial-assistance-intake-form/ to get on the appointment list.

The agency is also distributing food through its food banks, with drive-thru distributions.

The ICS Northwest Food Bank, 2820 W. Ina Road, is open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays; and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

ICS Eastside Food Bank, at New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Donations of food are also being accepted at both locations.

Financial donations to the nonprofit can be made at www.icstucon.org