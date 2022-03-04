Interstate 10 east of Tucson closed due to blowing dust

Blowing dust and low visibility has shut down Interstate 10 in both directions east of Wilcox at milepost 352 on Friday afternoon.
The impacted area is between Wilcox and Bowie near US Route 191, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and should seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*I-10 is CLOSED in BOTH directions at US 191 between Willcox and Bowie due to blowing dust and low visibility at milepost 352.Expect delays and seek an alternate route.There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/ULBETEPm8r— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 4, 2022
