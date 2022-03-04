 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interstate 10 east of Tucson closed due to blowing dust
Interstate 10 east of Tucson closed due to blowing dust

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions east of Wilcox at milepost 352 due to blowing dust and low visibility in the area between Wilcox and Bowie near US Route 191.

Blowing dust and low visibility has shut down Interstate 10 in both directions east of Wilcox at milepost 352 on Friday afternoon.

The impacted area is between Wilcox and Bowie near US Route 191, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and should seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

