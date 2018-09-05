Arizona Department of Transportation

Interstate 19 was closed in both directions near West Valencia Road this morning, but has since reopened, officials say.

However, traffic is expected to be slow moving until the area clears up. 

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic was stopped due to police activity. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

No additional details are available at this time. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott