Investigative commentary: 450 miles of border wall are a monument to a motto

In summer 2014, Nunberg and fellow adviser Roger Stone massaged the messaging.

"The issue was how to get him to continue to talk about immigration," Nunberg said in a pair of interviews. "Remember, when I was working for him, he was not using prepared remarks, he was not using the teleprompter. He was doing what we called the 'Donald Trump Variety Show.' "

"He had frequently said, 'I'll build a fence' or, 'I'll build something at the border.' Come the summer of 2014, I had heard him say once at a meeting, 'Nobody builds like Trump.' "

That got Nunberg's gears turning. He came up with a three-phrase mantra for Trump to repeat on the stump: Build a border wall, nobody builds like Trump, Mexico will pay for it.

"The wall explanation was: Everybody else said 'fence,' you're going to say 'wall' — bigger, stronger."

Trump wasn't convinced, until he heard the crowd response, Nunberg said. By the time Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015, it was becoming a highlight of his speeches.