Where to find Iron John's Brewing Company

The new Iron John's location is located in the Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th Street. Taproom hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 1-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Starting Nov. 11, the taproom will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Mondays.

Hours are subject to change.

Iron John's also has a taproom at 222 E. Congress Street, open 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 3-10 p.m. Thursdays, 3-11 p.m. Fridays, noon- 11 p.m. Saturdays and 3-8 p.m. Sundays.

Starting Nov. 11, the Congress location will be closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit ironjohnsbrewing.com or facebook.com/ironjohnsbrew